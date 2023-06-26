Gladys Shollei Criticizes Malalah’s Performance as UDA Secretary General

National Assembly Speaker Gladys Shollei has poked holes into the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Cleophas Malalah’s leadership following recent wrangles in the ruling party.

Speaking on Monday June 26 during an interview with KTN News, Shollei stated that she is disappointed on Malalah’s performance so far as the UDA SG.

“My personal opinion as a UDA member is that I am disappointed with the performance of Cleophas Malalah. He has been going on the UDA membership drive and many have been violent. I enquired from some of the UDA members and since we started the party, we recruited people in a record under a year. At that time, there was not a single UDA meeting that was violent,” said Shollei.

She added, “The other day he was in Marsabit, there was violence. He went to Isiolo, there was violence. He went to Mombasa and there was violence. I think I am going to talk to UDA members as we begin to ask ourselves whether this person is trying to destroy our party.”

Her remarks come after Nyali MP Mohammed Ali clashed with EALA MP Hassan Omar during a UDA delegates meeting in Mombasa.

The clash resulted in chaos, which forced the police to lob teargas canisters to disperse the two warring camps.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has however downplayed Shollei comments on Malala terming them as personal.

“The party leadership led by H.E Dr William Ruto and UDA membership has absolute faith in the performance and management of the party by Secretary General Senator Cleophas Malala. The other comments are individual comments which do not reflect party position,” he tweeted on Monday.

Malalah was appointed as the UDA SG earlier this year replacing nominated Senator Veronica Maina.

Also Read: Cleophas Malala Reacts To Raila’s National Accord Demands