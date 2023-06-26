Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Gladys Shollei Criticizes Malalah’s Performance as UDA Secretary General

By

Published

new uda 1

File image of Cleophas Malala

National Assembly Speaker Gladys Shollei has poked holes into the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Cleophas Malalah’s leadership following recent wrangles in the ruling party.

Speaking on Monday June 26 during an interview with KTN News, Shollei stated that she is disappointed on Malalah’s performance so far as the UDA SG.

“My personal opinion as a UDA member is that I am disappointed with the performance of Cleophas Malalah. He has been going on the UDA membership drive and many have been violent. I enquired from some of the UDA members and since we started the party, we recruited people in a record under a year. At that time, there was not a single UDA meeting that was violent,” said Shollei.

She added, “The other day he was in Marsabit, there was violence. He went to Isiolo, there was violence. He went to Mombasa and there was violence. I think I am going to talk to UDA members as we begin to ask ourselves whether this person is trying to destroy our party.”

Her remarks come after Nyali MP Mohammed Ali clashed with EALA MP Hassan Omar during a UDA delegates meeting in Mombasa.

The clash resulted in chaos, which forced the police to lob teargas canisters to disperse the two warring camps.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has however downplayed Shollei comments on Malala terming them as personal.

“The party leadership led by H.E Dr William Ruto and UDA membership has absolute faith in the performance and management of the party by Secretary General Senator Cleophas Malala. The other comments are individual comments which do not reflect party position,” he tweeted on Monday.

Malalah was appointed as the UDA SG earlier this year replacing nominated Senator Veronica Maina.

Also Read: Cleophas Malala Reacts To Raila’s National Accord Demands

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019