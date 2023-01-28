Connect with us

Good News To DP Gachagua As Sabina Chege Endorses Him As the Mt Kenya Kingpin 

By

Published

IMG 20230128 102008

File image of Rigathi Gachagua and Sabina Chege.

Nominated Senator Sabina Chege has endorsed Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua as the Central region leader. 

Speaking on Friday at a funeral, the former Muranga Women Rep asked the locals to back Gachagua adding that Gachagua is the only leader in Mt Kenya for now.

“When we support Gachagua from the ground then he will be much respected even up there. You all know I was an Azimio diehard but just as I respect leadership, I also respect the decisions you made through your votes and that’s why you saw me in State House the other day.

“For now we only have one leader as Mount Kenya people and that’s Rigathi Gachagua and we have to support him fully.”  Sabina stated. 

The nominated MP went on to say that she won’t be attending Azimio rallies.

“I want to say today that you won’t see me protesting, sijafikisha ujinga hapo,” she said. 

Her remarks come days after she met with President Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua along with other Jubilee elected MPs. 

Speaking after the meeting, President Ruto said that the country cannot move forward if other leaders are left behind.

“We must build a bigger and better team that will work together to effectively prosecute the agenda of the people of Kenya. We cannot move our country forward by leaving others behind,” he said.

Politicians from the Jubilee party which is part of the Azimio la umoja coalition have in recent days been seen skipping the camps rallies. 

Only former Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni has been seen close to the former Premier. 

Also Read: Sabina Chege leaves Raila in the cold as she speaks of Sunday’s planned Jacaranda rally

