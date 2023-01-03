Good News to MPs as Goverment Disburses First batch of CDF to Constituencies

The National Treasury has began releasing the National Government-Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) in batches to the constituencies.

The move comes a month after the office if the Attorney General Justin Muturi instructed the National Treasury to proceed with releasing the funds following a legal battle that saw the Fund suspended in August 2022.

According to Nakuru West MP Samuel Arama the return of CDF is a great reprieve to parents ahead of school reopening this month.

“The funds are coming in tranches from the National Treasury. At the moment we have Sh5 million for bursaries but shall continue to accumulate more as more disbursements come,” said Arama.

The Jubilee MP lauded President Ruto for commiting himself to bring back the funds.

“The President acted in good faith for the interests of all Kenyans regardless of their political affiliation. It is in such matters that we must work together beyond our differences,” said Arama.

Kureseoi North MP Alfred Mutai has also stated they his Consitency has received the funds and is working to disburse it to his locals.

“What has reflected in the bank account so far is Sh7 million. Part of it shall go towards bursaries with a priority to Form One students who are bright and from humble backgrounds,” said Mutai.

“We have concluded public participation and identified main projects. The amounts and uncertainty on the time of disbursements is a major challenge but we shall work with what we get,” he added.

The first time UDA MP noted that residents have prioritized school infrastructure upgrades, with a Sh70 million medical training college being one of the flagship projects.

“The return of the Fund is a boost to our dream to have a medical college in Kuresoi North. The first phase will cost Sh30 million which we couldn’t have without NG-CDF,” said Mutai.

Also Read: President Ruto Vows to Reinstate the CDF Fund Despite Supreme Court Ruling