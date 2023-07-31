Government Finalizing Process to Fill Spokesperson Position, Says ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo

The Kenyan government is in the final stages of appointing a spokesperson, according to ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo.

The exercise, overseen by the Public Service Commission (PSC), is expected to conclude within the next two weeks.

Owalo assured the public and stakeholders that the government is dedicated to finding a capable and meticulous individual for the role.

During a meeting with editors, UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala expressed concern over the delay in filling the spokesperson position and urged the Cabinet Secretary to appoint an interim person to carry out the duties in the meantime.

In response, Owalo revealed that the delay was due to a “technical hitch,” which has now been addressed.

Owalo further elaborated that a previous attempt to fill the position had not yielded a suitable candidate.

The Commission’s earlier recruitment process did not produce an individual who demonstrated the required competence and efficiency to represent the government effectively.

As a result, they had to initiate a fresh process to ensure that the right person is selected for the critical role.

The appointment of a qualified spokesperson is essential for any government, as this role acts as the bridge between the government and the public.

A spokesperson plays a vital role in conveying the government’s policies, initiatives, and decisions to the public while also addressing concerns, clarifying misunderstandings, and maintaining transparency.

The spokesperson is also responsible for handling the media and communicating with journalists to ensure accurate reporting of government affairs.

This position demands someone with excellent communication skills, a deep understanding of government policies, and the ability to handle various situations with tact and diplomacy.

Given the significance of the spokesperson’s role, it is understandable that the government is taking the time to find the right person for the job.

A meticulous and competent spokesperson can significantly contribute to enhancing the government’s image, fostering public trust, and promoting effective governance.