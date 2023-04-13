Government Has Hired Hackers To Tamper With IEBC Servers – Jeremiah Kioni Claims

Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has alleged that the Kenya Kwanza Government is tampering with Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers.

Speaking on Wednesday April 12 at Jubilee headquarters in Nairobi, Kioni claimed that hackers have been brought into the country to interfere with the servers ahead of bi-partisan talks.

The former MP said that the move is intended to conceal the truth, as the server’s opening is one of Raila Odinga’s irreducible minimums.

“We know they have brought characters from out of the country yet again to try and tamper with the data but we will be able to detect it when we open the server,” Kioni claimed.

This comes days after claims emerged on social media that the alleged hackers are being hosted at CAS Evans Kidero’s hotel in Nairobi.

At the same time Kioni accused Kenya Kwanza of trying to short change Azimio in bi-partisan talks.

He poked holes at the selection of Eldas MP Adan Keynan to the negotiation committee by Kenya Kwanza claiming that he is still in Azimio.

“We will not sit to negotiate with a committee composed of people from our party sitting on the other side.

“If you practice political adultery, you cannot come with your partner to a table where we are practising good manners. There is no good faith, by picking a member of Jubilee is an indicator that they are not committed to this process,” he stated.

Kioni also stated that any politicians who defected to the government side should be ordered back to the opposition or quit their positions.

