Government to shut down media ahead of Azimio protest

Kenya is at risk of sinking as a country if there is a media and internet shutdown during the planned protests, according to Churchill Otieno, the president of the Kenya Editors’ Guild.

The warning comes after reports surfaced of plans to shut down the broadcast media and internet ahead of the demonstrations.

Otieno stated that the media and the internet are essential to the functioning of a democratic society, and their shutdown would only serve to worsen the situation.

He urged the government to uphold the rule of law and respect the fundamental right of citizens to express their grievances.

Otieno stressed the importance of a free and independent media in any democratic society, stating that the role of the media is to provide accurate and impartial information to the public.

He noted that the media has a duty to report on the events unfolding during the protests and that silencing the media would be a clear violation of the public’s right to know.

Furthermore, Otieno highlighted the importance of the internet in modern society, stating that it has become an essential tool for communication, education, and access to information.

Shutting down the internet would have far-reaching consequences on businesses, education, and even emergency services, he said.

The Kenya Editors’ Guild president emphasized that the country needs to move forward and find lasting solutions to the problems that citizens are protesting against. He urged the government to listen to the people and work towards addressing their grievances