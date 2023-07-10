Connect with us

Politics

Government Warns Against Lawlessness and Property Destruction in Antigovernment Protests

Fille image of CS Kithure Kindiki

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has issued a warning that the government will not tolerate lawlessness and property destruction during the upcoming antigovernment protests scheduled for Wednesday.

Speaking during the operationalization of Igoji Sub-County in Meru, Kindiki emphasized that security officers have been instructed to deal firmly with those disrupting peace, damaging property, and causing harm to individuals during the demonstrations organized by the Azimio coalition.

Pointing out the consequences of previous protests held on July 7, where six people lost their lives and others were injured, the Interior Cabinet Secretary stressed the need for decisive action to prevent further loss of life in future demonstrations.

He emphasized that the right to freedom of association and demonstration does not include the right to cause chaos and loot property.

While urging police not to use tear gas to disperse peaceful protesters, Kindiki stated that citizens should be allowed to demonstrate peacefully as long as they are unarmed, not causing harm, or damaging property. He emphasized that the police should ensure the safety and security of citizens while they exercise their democratic rights.

Kindiki also warned that any law enforcement officer who violates the rights of citizens will face appropriate consequences. He made it clear that the government will not tolerate the misconduct of police officers who resort to excessive force against protesters.

In a related development, 73 demonstrators arrested during the Saba Saba protests in Nairobi were released after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) decided not to prefer criminal charges against them. The ODPP, in consultation with the suspects’ lawyers, determined that the individuals were exercising their democratic rights.

