Governor Arati Breaks Silence After GSU Officers Surrounded His Office

Kisii Governor Simba Arati has broken the silence on the deployment of a contingent of General Service Unit (GSU) officers at his office in Gusii Stadium.

Addressing the media on Monday, October 30, Arati said he had not committed any crime and wondered why the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Ethic and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) were not probing him if there was an issue.

“I have done no wrong, and if this was indeed part of an ongoing investigation, I would have expected the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to be leading the charge,” he stated.

The ODM Governor went on to say that the police officers did not explain to him the reason why they were camping in his office.

“When I spoke to them and asked what they were doing at the stadium, they said, ‘No, we were just resting.’ I asked them how they could be resting when they had taken positions at every door of my office?” he posed.

Arati linked the issue to his support for a bodaboda sacco and his unwavering commitment to combating corruption within the county.

“During his election campaign, President William Ruto promised to address the concerns of bodaboda riders. The establishment of the sacco under my supervision was a fulfillment of that promise. What better contribution could I have made?” Arati posed.

He also claimed there are some people targeting him over the 2022 general elections.

“The rumor I am getting is that there are people who are bitter and want revenge. I wonder, what are they seeking revenge for?” the governor questioned.

He continued, “I demand to know who dispatched GSU officers from Kisumu to this location. Whom do they intend to apprehend?”

Also Read: