Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Governor Arati Breaks Silence After GSU Officers Surrounded His Office

By

Published

F9rNRqLWcAA5dKp 1698655985

Kisii Governor Simba Arati has broken the silence on the deployment of a contingent of General Service Unit (GSU) officers at his office in Gusii Stadium.

Addressing the media on Monday, October 30, Arati said he had not committed any crime and wondered why the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Ethic and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) were not probing him if there was an issue.

“I have done no wrong, and if this was indeed part of an ongoing investigation, I would have expected the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to be leading the charge,” he stated.

The ODM Governor went on to say that the police officers did not explain to him the reason why they were camping in his office.

“When I spoke to them and asked what they were doing at the stadium, they said, ‘No, we were just resting.’ I asked them how they could be resting when they had taken positions at every door of my office?” he posed.

Arati linked the issue to his support for a bodaboda sacco and his unwavering commitment to combating corruption within the county.

“During his election campaign, President William Ruto promised to address the concerns of bodaboda riders. The establishment of the sacco under my supervision was a fulfillment of that promise. What better contribution could I have made?” Arati posed.

7121 c70699e2 8112 4c7d ac5b 53e0c3b1258c

He also claimed there are some people targeting him over the 2022 general elections.

“The rumor I am getting is that there are people who are bitter and want revenge. I wonder, what are they seeking revenge for?” the governor questioned.

He continued, “I demand to know who dispatched GSU officers from Kisumu to this location. Whom do they intend to apprehend?”

Also Read: Raila Unveils Simba Arati As New ODM Vice Chairman 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020