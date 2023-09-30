Governor Kawira Mwangaza  Dares Meru MCAs To Impeach Her 

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has dared Members of the Meru County Assembly to table an impeachment motion against her for the second time.

Speaking on Saturday, Mwangaza said the plot by the MCAs to oust her will once again fail as they have no grounds.

She claimed that the MCAs are being pushed by a certain political party which she did not mention.

“Najua mmeskia mambo ya impeachment motion tena…nimeambiwa na MCAs ambao nimeongea na wao wanasema wanaskumwa na chama,” said Mwangaza.

The first term Governor, who survived an impeachment attempt in the Senate on December 30, 2022, urged MCAs to do their study first before tabling an impeachment.

“Mimi naomba hivi…ata kama mnatafuta impeachment motion you can’t get an answer minus the formula.

“The few noises sio ya wananchi wa kawaida but a few leaders who are preparing for 2027 General Election,” Kawira stated.

Mwangaza, who has been embroiled in numerous political disputes since taking over the county’s leadership, has requested not to be sidetracked from her mission to serve the people of Meru County.

“The few noises sio ya wananchi wa kawaida but a few leaders who are preparing for 2027 General Election. Kuna watu hawajaamini kwamba Governor wa Meru ni Mama nashukuru Mungu kwa vile alinipatia uongozi…sisi kama county ya Meru tumekuwa na kazi ambazo zinaonekana,” Mwangaza added.

The MCAs alleged in the first impeachment motion last year that Mwangaza was exceeding her authority by refusing to award the ward development fund.

The claims were however dismissed by the Senate after a special committee probed the impeachment motion.

