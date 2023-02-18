Connect with us

Governor Mwangaza Appoints Her Husband Murega Baichu Again 

Meru Governor Bishop Kawira Mwangaza has appointed her husband Murega Baichu to head cancer awareness campaigns in the county. 

Governor Kawira made the appointment on Friday February 17 during a fundraising dinner to support the Mt Kenya Mountain Running championship. 

She noted that the disease has become a problem in Meru and therefore needs effort to support the affected people. 

“I asked the first gentleman to join us because even men can have cancer.

“My administration is committed to improving the health and well-being of our citizens, and we made a promise to invest in research and treatment for cancer. Through this, we were able to make progress towards fulfilling that promise and providing critical support for those affected by cancer,” Kawira stated. 

Murega Baichu accepted the appointment, stating that he will use his guitar skills to tour the county in order to raise funds for a KES 500 million ecology machine. He claimed that such a machine would allow Meru cancer patients to be diagnosed and treated without having to travel far.

He urged the public and well-wishers to join him in their efforts to make a difference and improve the lives of his fellow Meru citizens.

Kawira was on the spot in 2022 after she appointed Murega to serve as the Meru Youth Service Patron and the Meru Hustlers Ambassador. 

“This office will neither have a salary nor will it have allowances. This office will be held by the first gentleman of the county, he will just be helping the less fortunate and uplifting them,” she said. 

She added,” I have also given him another powerful role as Meru Hustler’s Ambassador. He will be reporting to the governor so when you see him with his cap at Governor’s office, just know he will be representing the hustlers.”

The appointment almost got her impeached from her positions with Meru MCAs accusing her of violating the constitution among other charges.

Also Read: What The Senate Said About Kawira Mwangaza’s Husband Roles In Meru County 

