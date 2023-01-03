Governor Waiguru Opens Up On Living Different Houses With Her Husband 

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has come out to clarify on reports that she lives in a separate house with her husband Kamotho Waiganjo.

Speaking on Monday January 2 during an interview with NTV, the County boss revealed that they live together but own two homes in the capital city.

“We do not live separately. We live together. We have two houses, and we sometimes shuttle because of the nature of our family. We never got to the point where we close one. So we operate both houses. Sometimes we are here and sometimes we are there,” she said.

Waiguru stated that it was hard to let go of one of the houses, given various family dynamics but intimated that they would soon do away with one house.

“Other times, I am in Kirinyaga but now that most of our children are outside the home, we will end up with one place,” Waiguru revealed.

The former Devolution CS also revealed that he has been together with Kamotho Waiganjo for ten years despite their traditional marriage in 2019.

“I consider marriage as the highest institution that God ordained in the land. It is something that is taken very seriously by both of us. The formalization of the marriage was more for the public,” Waiguru stated.

The governor brought up her future political ambitions in the interview as she stated that if the opportunity arose, she would be willing to serve as President or Deputy President.

“I can be Deputy President or President President of Kenya. Once you are at my level of governance, then you can be anything,” she stated.

