Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Governor Waiguru Proposes Venue For Azimio, Kenya Kwanza Bipartisan Talks

By

Published

unnamed (1)

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has suggested that the dialogue talks between Kenya Kwanza and Azimio la Umoja coalition be held at the Uhuru Park in Nairobi.

Speaking on Saturday in Kagio, Kirinyaga County, Waiguru proposed the talks be made public for Kenyans to witness the proceedings.

“We want the dialogue between Kenya Kwanza and the Opposition open to the public. It should be held at Uhuru Park, where there will be microphones, and speakers for every other citizen to witness the talks,”  said Waiguru.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Inchung’wah echoed Waiguru’s sentiments saying a public primary school should be set aside to allow the Kenya Kwanza and Azimio politicians to have a dialogue under a tree.

“In fact, we should meet at a school in Nairobi, under a tree, and talk, the public should also be able to listen to our talk and witness what is going on,” he said.

The Kikuyu MP in a letter to Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Friday asked the opposition to consider holding the talks in government.

“Your Excellency Sir, it is our considered view that these are venues that will not occasion any additional expenditure to the public and which would otherwise be available for such public meetings at little or no cost to us or to the Kenyan taxpayers as opposed to the luxurious five star Serena Hotel- Nairobi,” said Ichung’wah.

Kalonzo had on Thursday asked the Kenya Kwanza negotiations team to turn up on Monday next week at 11 am at Serena Hotel for the commencement of the fresh talks.

Also Read: President Ruto’s Assurance To Mt Kenya Ahead Of Bipartisan Talks

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019