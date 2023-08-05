Governor Waiguru Proposes Venue For Azimio, Kenya Kwanza Bipartisan Talks

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has suggested that the dialogue talks between Kenya Kwanza and Azimio la Umoja coalition be held at the Uhuru Park in Nairobi.

Speaking on Saturday in Kagio, Kirinyaga County, Waiguru proposed the talks be made public for Kenyans to witness the proceedings.

“We want the dialogue between Kenya Kwanza and the Opposition open to the public. It should be held at Uhuru Park, where there will be microphones, and speakers for every other citizen to witness the talks,” said Waiguru.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Inchung’wah echoed Waiguru’s sentiments saying a public primary school should be set aside to allow the Kenya Kwanza and Azimio politicians to have a dialogue under a tree.

“In fact, we should meet at a school in Nairobi, under a tree, and talk, the public should also be able to listen to our talk and witness what is going on,” he said.

The Kikuyu MP in a letter to Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Friday asked the opposition to consider holding the talks in government.

“Your Excellency Sir, it is our considered view that these are venues that will not occasion any additional expenditure to the public and which would otherwise be available for such public meetings at little or no cost to us or to the Kenyan taxpayers as opposed to the luxurious five star Serena Hotel- Nairobi,” said Ichung’wah.

Kalonzo had on Thursday asked the Kenya Kwanza negotiations team to turn up on Monday next week at 11 am at Serena Hotel for the commencement of the fresh talks.

