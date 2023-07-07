Connect with us

Grow Up- Ahmednasir Chides Raila Over Saba Saba Protests 

File image of Ahmednassir Abdulahi

Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has asked Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga to change his political tact even as age is taking a toll on him.

The senior counsel in a tweet on Friday July 7 stated that Raila has been using the same tricks for years insinuating that it is time he changes.

The city lawyer asked Raila to deploy another strategy that will mirror his age considering that he has been in politics for decades.

“Hon Raila, even at 78 years, needs to grow up! He can’t be throwing stones for 45 yrs, inhale teargas year after year, clash with policemen who are the grandchildren of officers he had run-ins in the 1980s & continue following the same failed/discredited political script/manual!,” he tweeted. 

Ahmednasir’s sentiments come ahead of the Saba Saba protests scheduled by Raila this Friday at Kamukunji to protest against the Ruto regime. 

The Azimio leaders on Thursday urged Kenyans to turn up in large numbers to protest against the Kenya Kwanza regime. 

 

“You all know that Saba Saba is a historic day. So tomorrow we begin shaping a new history from this venue led by our leader Raila Odinga. We welcome all Kenyans from all walks of life to begin arriving here as early as 4.30 am… We shall be very peaceful and hold a very peaceful meeting,” Peter Imwatok stated.

Mathare MP Anthony Oluoch also asked Raila supporters and Nairobi residents to attend the rally saying it will be historic.

“We welcome Nairobi residents at this historic Kamukunji grounds where the second liberation of Saba Saba happened… The 2023 Saba Saba will officially take place here tomorrow. We want a new Kenya. Tomorrow we are here to start the fourth liberation,” said Oluoch.

Also Read: Raila Breaks Silence After High Court Declared CAS Posts Illegal

