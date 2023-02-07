Hassan Joho Resurfaces After Disappearing From Public For Five Months (Photos)

Former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has resurfaced for the first time in months.

The ODM Deputy Party leader was on Tuesday spotted with Azimio leader Raila Odinga, Suna Eat MP Junet Mohammed and former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

The ODM party posted pictures of the four leaders in a meeting.

“Raila Odinga this afternoon held a meeting with his deputies ⁦Wycliffe Oparanya and Hassan Joho at a Nairobi Hotel where they discussed party matters and the ongoing People’s Consultative Forums by the Azimio la Umoja. ⁦Junet Mohamed was present,” ODM said.

Joho has been absent in Azimio rallies that are being spearheaded by Raila dubbed people’s consultative forums.

Raila last month revealed that Joho was out of the country but affirmed that the former Mombasa governor would return later to continue with his duties as the ODM deputy party leader.

“Joho is out of the country, but he will come back. I have talked to him a couple of times. When he comes, he will resume his duties and continue to make his contributions,” Raila noted.

The former premier was responding to allegations that he was losing control of the Coast region, which had previously been his perceived stronghold.

Furthermore, rumors circulated that Joho was resigning from the ODM as deputy party leader, with critics predicting the collapse and cracking of the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

Also Read: Huge Blow To Raila As 9 ODM MPs Declare Support For President William Ruto