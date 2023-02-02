Hata upige kelele, kodi utalipa – Gachagua fires back at Uhuru

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has fired back at former President Uhuru Kenyatta over the ongoing debate on nonpayment of taxes.

Without mentioning Uhuru’s name, Gachagua said there’s no going back on the resolve to ensure those not paying taxes do so.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the four-day Post-Election Seminar for Members of the National Assembly in Mombasa, the Deputy President insisted that every Kenyan must honour their tax obligation.

He noted that President William Ruto’s Government will go flat out to those not paying taxes.

“Nobody will be exempted from paying tax in this country. And if you want to be exempted from paying tax, you buy an advert in the newspaper and apply to the people of Kenya. Ya Mungu ni ya Mungu na ya Kaisari ni ya Kaisari. What we are doing is what is in the Bible,” said DP Rigathi Gachagua

He added, “We are open for discussion on a plan how to pay your taxes, a billion every month, but you have to pay tax. Instead of borrowing money let those who owe Kenya pay Kenyans.”

Without mentioning names, the DP’s reactions come after President William Ruto said that tax cheats were behind Azimio rallies in the country.

The DP said they would not be intimidated by tax evaders saying their intention was to ensure they have adequate resources for development projects across the country.

“We will not be intimidated because we have a responsibility to discharge for the benefit of our nation,” the DP said.

The government targets collecting Ksh 3 trillion annually so it could finance adequately development projects after covering recurrent expenditure.

Mr Gachagua urged those who haven’t been paying to consider working with the government to develop a payment plan.