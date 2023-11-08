Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

He is Worse Than Kuria- Senator Cherargei Asks Ruto To Sack Murkomen

By

Published

FotoJet 1698490185

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has asked President William Ruto to sack Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen together with his Public Service counterpart Moses Kuria.

In a post via X on Wednesday, Cherargei claimed that  Murkomen is worse than Kuria claiming that he insults and demeans people including leaders at public gatherings, unlike Kuria who posts on social media.

“CS Moses Kuria is a national embarrassment that doesn’t care about respecting anyone including the appointing authority plus institutions such as the Senate but he is not alone he is in good company of CS Murkomen who insults, and belittles anyone and everyone.

“Kuria only tweets but Murkomen is worse he takes the mic and bullies, insults, and demeans the people and elected leaders even in funerals. The appointing authority must reign in on these rogue cabinet Secretaries,” Cherargei stated.

Cherargei’s spat with Murkomen began a week ago when they clashed over tenders in Nandi County during the burial of Chesumei MP Paul Biego Polo’s son.

Cherargei urged Murkomen to grant a tender to one of the Nandi county contractors to build a road in the region, claiming that Nandi natives should be given priority over outsiders.

The remarks did not sit well with Murkomen, who responded by accusing the Senator of encouraging tribalism by supporting a local contractor over others who had won the deal.

“What about our people who we have given big contracts and who owe us billions and who are in Central and Mombasa? Do you want them to be chased to come home? As your teacher, I have brains and a plan,” Murkomen said.

The Transport CS went on to say that if President Ruto had used Cherargei’s brain, the country would have plunged into a crisis.

Also Read: Cherargei Blames CS Namwamba For Mashujaa Day Stampede Deaths

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020