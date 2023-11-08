He is Worse Than Kuria- Senator Cherargei Asks Ruto To Sack Murkomen

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has asked President William Ruto to sack Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen together with his Public Service counterpart Moses Kuria.

In a post via X on Wednesday, Cherargei claimed that Murkomen is worse than Kuria claiming that he insults and demeans people including leaders at public gatherings, unlike Kuria who posts on social media.

“CS Moses Kuria is a national embarrassment that doesn’t care about respecting anyone including the appointing authority plus institutions such as the Senate but he is not alone he is in good company of CS Murkomen who insults, and belittles anyone and everyone.

“Kuria only tweets but Murkomen is worse he takes the mic and bullies, insults, and demeans the people and elected leaders even in funerals. The appointing authority must reign in on these rogue cabinet Secretaries,” Cherargei stated.

Cherargei’s spat with Murkomen began a week ago when they clashed over tenders in Nandi County during the burial of Chesumei MP Paul Biego Polo’s son.

Cherargei urged Murkomen to grant a tender to one of the Nandi county contractors to build a road in the region, claiming that Nandi natives should be given priority over outsiders.

The remarks did not sit well with Murkomen, who responded by accusing the Senator of encouraging tribalism by supporting a local contractor over others who had won the deal.

“What about our people who we have given big contracts and who owe us billions and who are in Central and Mombasa? Do you want them to be chased to come home? As your teacher, I have brains and a plan,” Murkomen said.

The Transport CS went on to say that if President Ruto had used Cherargei’s brain, the country would have plunged into a crisis.

