Politics

Healthcare workers to Ruto: Please employ us, we are not Azimio loyalists

By

Published

health workers
health workers

Over 500 healthcare graduates in Kenya who were shortlisted for employment by the Public Service Commission (PSC) last year have written to President William Ruto seeking help in securing their jobs.

The graduates have formed a lobby group to push for employment letters, and they claim that someone has been sitting on their appointment letters since 2021.

They have picked four officials to engage the government on their plight.

The graduates fear that a political plot is being hatched to replace them with another list of “politically correct” job seekers.

They are also concerned that they may have been branded as Azimio loyalists whose employment was meant to be a political reward.

The graduates had gone through competitive recruitment by the PSC and were picked from a national pool of applicants.

The jobs were advertised in December 2021, but the graduates have not been posted even after several reminders to the government.

The healthcare workers are now seeking the President’s intervention, as the Ministry of Health is not actively discharging its duty of pushing their case at the PSC.

The graduates are among the millions of jobless Kenyans who are looking up to the President for guidance.

They have already lost a colleague to depression in this wait, and many more are now depressed and their dreams slowly fading.

It is raw psychological torture to raise the hopes of the jobless with job offers, only to go silent on them even when they seek to have the matter fulfilled.

“We have already lost a colleague to depression in this wait. Many more are now depressed and their dreams slowly fading … We need renewed hope and sense of purpose,” they wrote.

