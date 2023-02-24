Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

How President William Ruto Got Raila Fired From AU Job 

By

Published

FB IMG 1676811329356

File image of President William Ruto

News details have emerged that President William Ruto played a role in Raila Odinga’s exit as the African Union (AU) High Representative for Infrastructure. 

The AU in a letter dated February 19 stated that Raila would no longer continue to serve in the union. 

“Your exceptional leadership and unique command of the issues concerned has been crucial to the leveraging of infrastructure as a key priority with the continental agenda.

“Your role in this journey Excellency has been invaluable. Allow me  to express my profound gratitude for accepting to serve in  this role during the transition period which has come to  a happy conclusion,” AU Chairman Moussa Faki said in a statement.

The former Prime Minister welcomed the African Union’s move to relieve him of his duty stating that he was glad that his request to free him up had been granted.

“During our meeting on the sidelines of the 2nd Dakar African Infrastructure Financing Summit in Dakar, Senegal about three weeks ago, I indicated the challenges to my continued availability for the role of AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa,” Raila said.

However new details reveal that President Ruto’s meeting with AU officials in Addis Ababa last week might have sealed the fate of the Prime Minister in AU. 

According to a source, the Kenyan delegation made the request to have Odinga’s term ended due to the recent anti-government rallies.

Ruto’s allies have also insisted that Raila was fired from the job. 

“For the first time in his life has accepted a decision. Thank you, AU for firing Raila for his continuous undermining of a legitimate government of Kenya led by Ruto,” Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei said.

Before AU ended Raila’s tenure, the former Prime Minister threatened to lead  mass protests if President William Ruto did not reduce the cost of living.

Also Read: Raila Odinga’s Tenure As AU Infrastructure Development High Representative Ends 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019