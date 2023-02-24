How President William Ruto Got Raila Fired From AU Job 

News details have emerged that President William Ruto played a role in Raila Odinga’s exit as the African Union (AU) High Representative for Infrastructure.

The AU in a letter dated February 19 stated that Raila would no longer continue to serve in the union.

“Your exceptional leadership and unique command of the issues concerned has been crucial to the leveraging of infrastructure as a key priority with the continental agenda.

“Your role in this journey Excellency has been invaluable. Allow me to express my profound gratitude for accepting to serve in this role during the transition period which has come to a happy conclusion,” AU Chairman Moussa Faki said in a statement.

The former Prime Minister welcomed the African Union’s move to relieve him of his duty stating that he was glad that his request to free him up had been granted.

“During our meeting on the sidelines of the 2nd Dakar African Infrastructure Financing Summit in Dakar, Senegal about three weeks ago, I indicated the challenges to my continued availability for the role of AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa,” Raila said.

However new details reveal that President Ruto’s meeting with AU officials in Addis Ababa last week might have sealed the fate of the Prime Minister in AU.

According to a source, the Kenyan delegation made the request to have Odinga’s term ended due to the recent anti-government rallies.

Ruto’s allies have also insisted that Raila was fired from the job.

“For the first time in his life has accepted a decision. Thank you, AU for firing Raila for his continuous undermining of a legitimate government of Kenya led by Ruto,” Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei said.

Before AU ended Raila’s tenure, the former Prime Minister threatened to lead mass protests if President William Ruto did not reduce the cost of living.

