Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

How President William Ruto’s Rift Valley Critics Are Slowly crawling back to his Camp 

By

Published

unnamed 4 21

Most of President William Ruto’s critics who campaigned against him ahead of the August 9 general elections are slowly crawling back to his camp.

The politicians who were fierce defenders of former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio leader Raila Odinga have declared their intentions to work with the Kenya Kwanza government. 

They include former MPs Matthew Lempurkel (Laikipia North), Swarup Mishra (Kesses) and Moitalel Ole Kenta-who was Narok gubernatorial candidate on ODM ticket in August polls.

Others said to be reconsidering their political stand include former Nakuru governor Lee Kinyanjui, Nakuru West MP Samuel Arama,his Bahati counterpart Irene Njoki, former MPs Alfred Keter (Nandi Hills), Silas Tiren (Moiben) and Joshua Kutuny (Cherangany).

Tiaty MP William Kamket has already joined Dr Ruto’s camp.

Former Laikipia North MP Matthew Lempurkel is the latest to join President Ruto’s team.

Lempurkel, who vigorously campaigned against William Ruto, blames his disagreement with Raila Odinga on alleged’shortchanging’ in the recent East Africa Legistlative Assembly (Eala) MP nominations.

“I never voted for Ruto. He used to hate me so much but what he has done for us (Maasai) has made me change my mind. He has given us a CS,two PSs and State House comptroller is our son.His ADC is also our son.Today I quit ODM and I join President Ruto,” Lempurkel said.

According to political commentator Steve Kabita, the politicians want to remain politically relevant and are angling for appointments.

 “Majority of the politicians are trooping to President Ruto’s camp to avoid being in the cold for the next five years. They are keen to be part of the government of the day, and to get the benefits of being close to the President as they prepare to make political comebacks in 2027,” He says. 

Also Read: Kenya Kwanza MPs Want Ruto To Fire State Officers Who Campaigned For Raila

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019