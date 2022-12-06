How President William Ruto’s Rift Valley Critics Are Slowly crawling back to his Camp 

Most of President William Ruto’s critics who campaigned against him ahead of the August 9 general elections are slowly crawling back to his camp.

The politicians who were fierce defenders of former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio leader Raila Odinga have declared their intentions to work with the Kenya Kwanza government.

They include former MPs Matthew Lempurkel (Laikipia North), Swarup Mishra (Kesses) and Moitalel Ole Kenta-who was Narok gubernatorial candidate on ODM ticket in August polls.

Others said to be reconsidering their political stand include former Nakuru governor Lee Kinyanjui, Nakuru West MP Samuel Arama,his Bahati counterpart Irene Njoki, former MPs Alfred Keter (Nandi Hills), Silas Tiren (Moiben) and Joshua Kutuny (Cherangany).

Tiaty MP William Kamket has already joined Dr Ruto’s camp.

Former Laikipia North MP Matthew Lempurkel is the latest to join President Ruto’s team.

Lempurkel, who vigorously campaigned against William Ruto, blames his disagreement with Raila Odinga on alleged’shortchanging’ in the recent East Africa Legistlative Assembly (Eala) MP nominations.

“I never voted for Ruto. He used to hate me so much but what he has done for us (Maasai) has made me change my mind. He has given us a CS,two PSs and State House comptroller is our son.His ADC is also our son.Today I quit ODM and I join President Ruto,” Lempurkel said.

According to political commentator Steve Kabita, the politicians want to remain politically relevant and are angling for appointments.

“Majority of the politicians are trooping to President Ruto’s camp to avoid being in the cold for the next five years. They are keen to be part of the government of the day, and to get the benefits of being close to the President as they prepare to make political comebacks in 2027,” He says.

Also Read: Kenya Kwanza MPs Want Ruto To Fire State Officers Who Campaigned For Raila