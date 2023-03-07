Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

How Riggy G walked without an underwear for 17 years

By

Published

Cover photo 2023 01 18T082728.635

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua recently shared a personal story from his high school days that shed light on his humble upbringing. While meeting with former classmates at his Nairobi office, Gachagua revealed that he wore his first underwear in Form Two, which he humorously described as a “007” undergarment purchased in 1982. The second in command attended Kianyaga High School in Kirinyaga County for his ‘O’ and ‘A’ levels from 1978 to 1983, where he faced various challenges due to his family’s financial status.

Gachagua recalled how his mother prioritized her children’s education and had to sacrifice buying inner clothing to ensure they could attend school. He stated that shoes were also a luxury item that he didn’t have until he arrived at Kianyaga High School. Despite these challenges, Gachagua persevered and eventually pursued a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science at the University of Nairobi, graduating in 1988.

During the meeting with his former classmates, Gachagua promised to organize a visit to Kianyaga High School to offer mentorship. He expressed his gratitude to the school, saying that it had put Kianyaga on the Kenyan map and contributed to his success. The emotional reunion with his former classmates was a reminder of his roots and how far he has come.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019