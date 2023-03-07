How Riggy G walked without an underwear for 17 years

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua recently shared a personal story from his high school days that shed light on his humble upbringing. While meeting with former classmates at his Nairobi office, Gachagua revealed that he wore his first underwear in Form Two, which he humorously described as a “007” undergarment purchased in 1982. The second in command attended Kianyaga High School in Kirinyaga County for his ‘O’ and ‘A’ levels from 1978 to 1983, where he faced various challenges due to his family’s financial status.

Gachagua recalled how his mother prioritized her children’s education and had to sacrifice buying inner clothing to ensure they could attend school. He stated that shoes were also a luxury item that he didn’t have until he arrived at Kianyaga High School. Despite these challenges, Gachagua persevered and eventually pursued a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science at the University of Nairobi, graduating in 1988.

During the meeting with his former classmates, Gachagua promised to organize a visit to Kianyaga High School to offer mentorship. He expressed his gratitude to the school, saying that it had put Kianyaga on the Kenyan map and contributed to his success. The emotional reunion with his former classmates was a reminder of his roots and how far he has come.