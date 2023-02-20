Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

How Ruto Influence Forced Kalonzo To Convene Wiper Crisis Meeting

By

Published

20230220 193148

Kalonzo Musyoka was over the weekend forced to call for a crisis meeting of elected leaders under the Wiper party in Naivasha.

The former Vice President is said to have been forced to convene a meeting following shake up in ODM and Jubilee where a section of politicians visited President Ruto at State House. 

According to sources in Wiper camp, Kalonzo convened the meeting to tame possible fallout in his camp. 

“Politics is all about interests, you cannot downplay Ruto’s influence and that is why we had to meet,” said one of the leaders who sought anonymity.

The Wiper meeting occurred at a time when numerous elected leaders aligned with ODM leader Raila Odinga have shown signals of moving their support to Kenya Kwanza.

20230220 193145

There were also claims that several legislators from Kalonzo’s party planned to meet with Ruto, which might have delivered a big blow to the guy who is gathering his soldiers after a string of failures.

Wiper is the third-largest party in the Azimio alliance, following ODM and Jubilee. In the 2022 elections, it received three senators and twenty MPs.

During the Naivasha meeting, which was attended by elected leaders including Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti, Kalonzo is said to have urged members to stay united and avoid being bullied into supporting Ruto’s administration.

“Our resolve and commitment are to firmly remain in the Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Alliance and support the ongoing people’s Barazas,” Kalonzo said in a statement after the meeting.

President Ruto last week met over 30 Jubilee Party elected leaders who vowed to support his government. 

The Head of State also met 9 Nyanza MPs who also pledged to work with his government. 

The MPs include Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Shakeel Shabir (Kisumu East) Felix Odiwuor (Lang’ata), Paul Abuor (Rongo), John Owino (Awendo) and Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda.

Also Read: Raila Odinga’s Chief Agent Warns Him Over Not Recognizing William Ruto As President 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019