How Ruto Influence Forced Kalonzo To Convene Wiper Crisis Meeting

Kalonzo Musyoka was over the weekend forced to call for a crisis meeting of elected leaders under the Wiper party in Naivasha.

The former Vice President is said to have been forced to convene a meeting following shake up in ODM and Jubilee where a section of politicians visited President Ruto at State House.

According to sources in Wiper camp, Kalonzo convened the meeting to tame possible fallout in his camp.

“Politics is all about interests, you cannot downplay Ruto’s influence and that is why we had to meet,” said one of the leaders who sought anonymity.

The Wiper meeting occurred at a time when numerous elected leaders aligned with ODM leader Raila Odinga have shown signals of moving their support to Kenya Kwanza.

There were also claims that several legislators from Kalonzo’s party planned to meet with Ruto, which might have delivered a big blow to the guy who is gathering his soldiers after a string of failures.

Wiper is the third-largest party in the Azimio alliance, following ODM and Jubilee. In the 2022 elections, it received three senators and twenty MPs.

During the Naivasha meeting, which was attended by elected leaders including Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti, Kalonzo is said to have urged members to stay united and avoid being bullied into supporting Ruto’s administration.

“Our resolve and commitment are to firmly remain in the Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Alliance and support the ongoing people’s Barazas,” Kalonzo said in a statement after the meeting.

President Ruto last week met over 30 Jubilee Party elected leaders who vowed to support his government.

The Head of State also met 9 Nyanza MPs who also pledged to work with his government.

The MPs include Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Shakeel Shabir (Kisumu East) Felix Odiwuor (Lang’ata), Paul Abuor (Rongo), John Owino (Awendo) and Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda.

Also Read: Raila Odinga’s Chief Agent Warns Him Over Not Recognizing William Ruto As President