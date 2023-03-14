Connect with us

Politics

Huge Blow To Raila As 30 Nyanza Politicians Dump Him For President Ruto 

By

Published

FB IMG 1678774410430

File image of President Ruto With Nyanza leaders.

Azimio la Umoja leader has suffered another blow after 30 Nyanza politicians declared support for President William Ruto. 

The Politicians from Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay and Migori counties met President Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua on Monday at State House Nairobi. 

Among the politicians were former governors Okoth Obado (Migori), Jack Ranguma (Kisumu) and Evans Kidero (Nairobi).

Others were Lake Victoria South Water Works Development Agency chairman, Odoyo Owidi, and former Members of Parliament Martin Ogindo, John Pesa, Rose Nyamunga, Nicholas Gumbo and Edick Anyanga.

Fred Outa, Martin Ogindo,Omondi Anyanga and former Police Spokesman Charles Owino were also present. 

Speaking at the meeting, Kidero stated the people of Nyanza have agreed to work with the Kenya Kwanza government and won’t allow themselves to be isolated from the rest of Kenyans who support the government. 

Former Nyatike MP Edick Anyanga revealed that the politicians have already joined the UDA party together with their supporters.  

“As we speak here, we have already joined UDA with our supporters at the grassroots,” the former Nyatike MP said.

FB IMG 1678774440995

While welcoming the defectors to his camp, President Ruto noted that the Nyanza region would benefit from working closely with the government. 

“We now have the opportunity to do the right thing for the people of Nyanza,” the president said. 

He added, “We will work with all leaders from across the political divide to transform our economy and uplift millions of Kenyans, especially those at the bottom of the economic pyramid. We believe this leadership model is the right approach for a stronger and more prosperous nation.”

Also Read: Miguna Warns President Ruto Over Handshake With Matiang’i

