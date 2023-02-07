Huge Blow To Raila As 9 ODM MPs Declare Support For President William Ruto 

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has received another setback after 9 parliamentarians from his ODM party ditched him and declared support for President William Ruto.

The leaders who met the Head of State at State House Nairobi abandoned Odinga for what they termed as his ‘endless politics’.

Despite the fact that they have not officially joined the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, the leaders will continue to ignore Odinga’s countrywide movement in order to focus on the government agenda.

This is a political jab at Odinga, as President Ruto has successfully snatched leaders from his traditional political turf in Nyanza.

The nine lawmakers include Tom Ojienda (Kisumu),Shakeel Shabir (Kisumu Town East) and Caroli Omondi (Suba South).

Others are Elisha Odhiambo (Gem),Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Phelix Odiwour AKA Jalango (Langata) and Mark Nyamita (Uriri).

This follows the Kibra political rally over the weekend, where some key allies in Odinga’s camp were conspicuously absent.

The scenario raises questions about whether the coalition will remain intact amid President Ruto’s efforts to woo leaders from across the country in his quest for unity.

None of the 21 governors elected on the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party has been attending the former Prime Ministers rallies.

Other prominent figures who have been skipping the rallies include, Suna East MP Junet Mohammed, Jubilee Party Vice Chair David Murathe, ODM Deputy party leader and former Mombasa Governor Hassan Ali Joho, former Kitui governor Charity Ngilu and former presidential candidate Peter Kenneth.

Raila, who ran unsuccessfully for president in 2022, has stated that his weekly engagement meetings with Kenyans will continue and that he will not be intimidated.

