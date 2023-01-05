I am No Longer A Fool, Please Pray For Me – Kalonzo Musyoka

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has asked Kenyans to pray for him ahead of his 2027 presidential bid.

Speaking on Wednesday January 4 during an interview with NTV, the former Vice President stated that he is no longer a ‘fool’ who supported Azimio leader Raila Odinga for three consecutive times.

The Wiper leader urged Kenyans to remember him in their prayers so that he would not be accused ‘forever of things that he’d never done.’

“The fool in me ended up supporting Raila Odinga for the third time but that fool is wiser now than he was then. I am no fool, it took some painful introspection and I brought it out. I had to sit down with Raila and showed him what we had agreed in writing, and from that time I supported him. It was the right thing to do,” He stated.

“I am no fool, I’ve been dragged through the mad so many times and given some bad names but I’m still there and I love this country. I only wish Kenyans peace but also justice. Please Kenyans pray for me so that I’ll not be accused forever of things that I’ve never done and now the chickens have come home to roost. All those naysayers, indecisive, watermelon, those are behind us, they’re gone in 2022, and you’re looking at a different Kalonzo.” He added.

His sentiments come at a time when his allies are demanding that he be given the leader of opposition role.

Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua in a statement on Saturday December 31 asked Azimio leader Raila Odinga to handover the opposition leadership to Kalonzo Musyoka.

“We need enough time to popularize our candidate, visit as many parts of this country, and ensure that Kenyans begin to familiarize themselves with the idea of a Kalonzo presidency,” Wambua stated.

Adding that ” I believe that Raila and the Nyanza backyard of ODM and other strongholds have benefitted from the selflessness of Kalonzo. It is only fair that they reciprocate that gesture this January,”

