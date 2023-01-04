“I am Not Creating A Position For Raila” Ruto Defends His Plan to Create an Office For Opposition Leader 

President William Ruto has defended his plan to create an office of the official opposition leader.

Speaking during an interview with journalists on Wednesday January 4, the Head of State said that he is not creating the position for Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

He said that he is interested in encouraging accountability in his government rather than creating positions.

“I am not creating a job for anyone. I want to create an office that promotes accountability in my government. In a democracy, being power-drunk is very easy, especially if there are no checks and balances,” he said.

“The office of the official leader of the opposition is an institution, it’s not for a specific person. That’s why I’m proposing that the Standing Orders in Parliament be adjusted to enable ministers to answer MPs’ questions.” Ruto stated.

His sentiments come days after Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga accused him of attempting to reintroduce BBI proposals, including the establishment of the office of the opposition leader, through the backdoor.

“Ruto’s administration plan to amend the constitution undoubtedly seeks to re-introduce the same matters that the Building Bridges Initiative had suggested for many months.”

“Had Mr. Ruto been honest about the BBI proposals, everything he has suggested in his memorandum would be law today,” Raila stated.

The Head of State has so far written to Speakers Moses Wetangula (National Assembly) and Amason Kingi (Senate) requesting that constitutional amendment bills be introduced to establish the Office of Opposition Leader.

The motion is set to be tabled in parliament when the houses resume in February.

Also Read: Miguna Warns President Ruto Against Giving Raila Opposition Powers