I am Not Going To Behave Any Time Soon Pleasing DP Gachagua – Simba Arati 

Kisii Governor Paul Simba Arati has told off Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over withdrawal of Azimio Governors’ security detail.

Speaking in Kisii County on Wednesday September 20 during the unveiling of the region’s industrial park, Arati said he does not need police officers adding that the locals will provide him necessary security support.

“Huyo mwingine anasema governors must behave ndiposa mpate askari wenu. I don’t need police officers; hao wananchi ni askari wa kutosha. I’m not going to behave anytime soon to please the Deputy President,” said Arati.

He added, “I am going to do what these people have sent me to do with my conscience. Tutaweza aje sisi magavana arobaini na saba eti magavana watano toa askari, nyang’anya wao bunduki…kwani nia yako ni gani? Hatuhitaji hao askari.”

Governor Arati at the same time assured Trade Cabinet Secretary (CS) Moses Kuria of his support after he was criticized by DP Gachagua over remarks on fuel prices.

“Sisi ni watu wa opposition lakini tutasimama na waziri na rais kama wanafanya vitu mzuri. Mtu ambaye hatuwezi simama na yeye ni mtu anatusi sisi. Kaa ngumu; tutasimama na wewe. Wakikufukuza pande ile kuja pande hii tutashirikiana tuone vile tutachukua serikali,” Arati stated.

Gachagua on August 18 said Azimio governors will have to show a commitment that they will not resume anti-government protests before they get their security back.

“When they are of good behavior we shall review and we are reviewing. It’s not just governors, even presidential candidates, running mates, and senior people including the former vice president and ministers,” said Gachagua.

Also Read: Raila Unveils Simba Arati As New ODM Vice Chairman