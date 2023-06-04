Connect with us

Politics

I am Waiting To See MPs Who Will Vote Against the Finance Bill 2023 – President Ruto

File image of President William Ruto

President William Ruto has asked Azimio la Umoja politicians to stop politicking over the Finance Bill 2023.

Speaking on Sunday, June 4 during a church service in Leshuta, Narok County, the Head of State said that Azimio politicians are opposing the bill just because they are in opposition.

“Stop all the politicking around the housing levy. Even those in the opposition love the housing plan and if Azimio was in power, they would be saying what I am saying,” said President Ruto.

The President stated that he would be watching to see MPs who will shut down the bill.

“We need to pass this bill so Kenya can develop. There are some suggestions that MPs should disclose how they voted when the bill is tabled in parliament, but personally, I am waiting to see any MP who will shut down that bill,” said Ruto.

He added, “Those telling us to hold back on the Housing levy need to be told Ngojea ngojea huumiza matumbo.”

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka had on Friday, May 26 stated that the Azimio will push for an open ballot voting system for the proposed Finance Bill 2023.

He said that an open voting system will show Kenyans members of parliament who are out to oppress them.

“We will push for an open voting method where one name is called out and he or she openly affirms yes or no. Kenyans want to know whether the MPs are with them or against them,” said Kalonzo.

The former Vice President asked MPs from both the Azimio and Kenya Kwanza coalitions to oppose the Finance Bill 2023 in totality.

“We ask all members of parliament regardless of political affiliations to stand with the people of Kenya and reject the bill in its totality line by line,” Kalonzo added.

