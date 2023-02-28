I Can Win Any Election in Kenya – General Muhoozi 

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s Son General Muhoozi Kaneirubaga has sensationally claimed that he can beat any Kenyan politician if he runs for any seat in the country.

In a statement via Twitter, Muhoozi reiterated his 2022 remarks that he can capture Nairobi.

“Even in my dreams Nairobi is mine. My old neighborhood, Westlands will be home. That city and country are mine. I can win any election in Kenya! The people love me,” Muhoozi tweeted.

This is the third time Muhiozi has made controversial remarks about Kenya.

In October 2022, Muhoozi claimed that it would take him, and the Ugandan army less than two weeks to take control of Nairobi.

“It wouldn’t take us, my army and me, two weeks to capture Nairobi,” he tweeted.

Muhoozi later clarified the remarks, noting that he was joking and most people took it seriously.

“Three months ago, I made a ‘joke’ about taking over Nairobi in two weeks. Now any Tom, Dick or Harry immediately saw it for what it was…’a joke’. But unfortunately for some, it was not. Either way, the truth shall win! The East African Federation shall be realised,” he explained.

In January Muhoozi asked if Westlands was up for sale and reiterated that he can capture Kenya in a week.

“Is Westlands still up for sale?” he posed.

“Some Kenyans fear us because they know our military is greater than theirs. Our Army can capture Nairobi in 1 week!” he added.

Although he maintains that the sentiments were not malicious and that he was joking, few Kenyans find the jokes from the military man who has openly stated that he will succeed his father as President of Uganda amusing.

