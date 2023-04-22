Connect with us

Politics

I Don’t Want a Handshake With The Opposition – President Ruto

By

Published

c1 4652145

File image of President Ruto

President William Ruto has reiterated his stance on having a handshake agreement with Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Saturday, April 22 in Meru, President Ruto said he has no time for opposition leaders who are looking for power through a back door.

”It is not possible that seven months after elections we still want to take Kenyans back to leadership positions.

”I want to say that I will not be available for such a plan on leadership positions, my work now is that I have a job by these Kenyans to plan for their hospitals and roads,” said Ruto.

Raila has however in recent days insisted that he is not after a handshake with President Ruto.

“They are saying that we love demonstrations and that we want a handshake am saying here today, I don’t want anything to do with a handshake,” he said earlier this year.

The Head of State at the same time noted that his government is in the course of reducing the high cost of living.

He hinted that the cost of a 2kg packet of maize flour would drop below Ksh 150.

I am happy to report that the journey to lower the high cost of living has begun. Last week unga was at Ksh170, as we move, the price will get to Ksh150 and continue dropping. My administration will deal with this issue of hunger completely,” he said.

The government last week through State House spokesperson Hussein Mohamed announced that the price of unga of some millers retails at Ksh 159.

The announcement elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans who noted that the price of the flour was still constant.

