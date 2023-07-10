I have been sidelined from ODM communications – Jalang’o

Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o, recently made a revelation in a sneak preview of an interview with NTV. He disclosed that he had been ousted from ODM (Orange Democratic Movement) communications, without any clear reason provided for the action. The interview is scheduled to be aired on Monday.

Expressing his surprise, Jalang’o stated that he had not done anything to warrant such a decision. “Sasa hivi nimetolewa katika communications zote za chama. So siwezi jua hata kama kuna chochote chama inataka tusimame nayo siwezi jua,” he said, meaning, “Now I have been removed from all the party’s communications. So, I don’t even know if there’s anything the party wants us to stand for.”

When asked if he felt like he had betrayed anyone, the first-time MP firmly responded, “Nimemsaliti nani?” which translates to, “Whom have I betrayed?”

Jalang’o is among a group of nine ODM MPs who have openly rebelled against the party and have been working with President William Ruto. The other MPs include Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Paul Abuor (Rongo), and Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda.

During a recent meeting with Ruto, the group reaffirmed their allegiance to the Kenya Kwanza government and pledged to continue collaborating with Ruto. Jalang’o also took to Twitter on July 4 to emphasize their commitment to supporting Ruto, stating, “Our resolve to work with HE William Ruto was not a gimmick! We will support the President, and we must support the President!”

In response to the rebellion, the ODM Management Committee held a meeting on July 5 and decided to initiate the formal process that would lead to the expulsion of the rebel MPs from the party. Considering the anticipated legal battles, the committee agreed that the process would commence from the grassroots level, as mandated by the ODM party Constitution.