Politics

I Have Managed To Stablise The Economy – President William Ruto

By

Published

FB IMG 1677305810045

File image of President William Ruto

President William Ruto now says that he has managed to stabilize the Kenyan economy. 

Speaking on Friday, February 24 in Mombasa, President Ruto stated that he found a mess when he joined office but has however managed to fix it. 

“My first assignment for the last five months was to consolidate and stabilise the economy of our country that had been battered by reckless borrowing and unnecessary subsidies.

“That is why today the economy of Kenya has stabilised, and I want to assure all our citizens that we will not go back to reckless borrowing, we will not go back to subsidies that benefit brokers, cartels, and people who are politically correct,” Ruto stated. 

The Head of State Expressed Confidence in reducing the high cost of living permanently. 

“We’re going to promote, instead, production, and that is why 4.5 million farmers today are accessing fertilizer that we have subsidised as government so that we can support our production and eliminate the challenges of high cost of living. We’re on that trajectory, there is no need for others to threaten others with demonstrations. You had 5 years of the handshake shenanigans, and that is the reason why the cost of living is where it is today,” he stated. 

Ruto further chastised Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga for not implementing his ideas on lowering the cost of living during the previous government when he was in a handshake agreement with retired President Uhuru Kenyatta. 

“The fellows on the other side are not going to give us any lectures or any lessons because they have none to give. If they had any ideas, they had 5 years to implement and they did not,” he said.

Also Read: How President William Ruto Got Raila Fired From AU Job 

