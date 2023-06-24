I Have No Problem With Raila Holding Protests – President Ruto

President William Ruto now says that he has no problem with Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga staging anti-government protests.

Speaking on Friday, June 23 during an interview with France 24, President Ruto said the opposition can hold demos as long as they don’t engage in property destruction.

“I have no problem with Raila Odinga organising protests. There are protests in Paris every day, and that is part of democracy and expression. All I have told them is let us not engage in destruction of property and violence, otherwise, protests are perfect,” he said.

His remarks come after the Azimio la Umoja coalition called its supporters for a consultation meeting next Tuesday to decide the next course of action following the passage of the controversial Finance Bill 2023.

Narc Kenya Party leader and Azimio co-principal Martha Karua while addressing the media on Thursday stated that the coalition would determine the next course of action after the meeting.

“We have decided to invite Kenyans to a consultation at the Kamukunji grounds on Tuesday, June 27 at 10 am. Where the next course of action will be decided.

“Whenever as a people we have come together we have always found a solution even to our worst problems, this time will be no different. We believe that in the end, it is the people’s voices that will prevail,” Karua stated.

The Finance Bill 2023 was passed in the National Assembly on Wednesday night after third reading by the National Assembly Finance and National Planning Committee chair, Kuria Kimani.

The bill will now be sent to President William Ruto for assent before its becomes a law.

Also Read: CS Kuria Dares Azimio To Stage Anti-Finance Bill Demos