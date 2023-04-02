Connect with us

Politics

I Have Not Authorized Talks Between Ruto and Raila – Atwoli

By

Published

francis

Francis Atwoli

The Central Organization of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has chastised leaders and organizations calling for a dialogue between President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga. 

Speaking on Sunday April 2, during a Shop Stewards Preparatory Meeting held in Nairobi, Atwoli stated that he is the only one who has the right to issue such a direction. 

“I was at the forefront in forming Azimio and I have not indicated that people should have a dialogue. Those people are above 18, how do you now ask them to meet?” he posed. 

Atwoli slammed Azimio leaders for failing to win the August 9 ,2022 elections despite forcing Ruto out of government at the time. 

“At Azimio, we had everything at our arsenal plus the willpower and intention to win the presidency. We even isolated Ruto and forced him into the opposition. Uhuru was the chairman as well as president, but then Ruto outsmarted us as if we were sleeping,” Atwoli remarked.

FB IMG 1670515825149

File image of President Ruto and Francis Atwoli

He further stated that workers will not take part in the Azimio anti-government protests.

“Most of our members are casuals and depend on daily wages so we cannot afford to go on demonstrations. Furthermore, we told Ruto of our agenda and he gave us all that we asked for. Why would we then demonstrate? Atwoli questioned. 

His remarks come days after Foreign embassies based in Nairobi called for talks between President Ruto and Raila.

“As friends and partners to Kenya, we are deeply concerned by the recent unrest and violence as well as the destruction of places of worship and property. We, therefore, call on all leaders and all Kenyans to maintain peace, show restraint and work towards a swift resolution for the common good of Kenya,” the Ambassadors said in a joint statement. 

Also Read: Raila Odinga Clarifies Postponing Monday Protests

