I Have Spent Ksh.250 Million On Boda Boda Riders – President Ruto 

President Ruto has revealed that he has spent over Sh250 million fundraising for boda boda associations over the last ten years.

Speaking on Monday June 26 during the launch of National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) cover for bodaboda operators dubbed the Boda Boda Care at KICC Ruto said the funds used in the fundraisings were his personal money.

“I have done about 200 harambees for bodaboda riders and I have used Ksh.250 million of my own money about 8,9,10 years ago. I’m saying this so that you understand the importance of the bodaboda sector,” he said.

The President went on to refute claims that boda boda operators are involved in criminal activity, noting that the few criminal acts committed by boda boda operators should not tarnish the reputation of the many who make a living from the business.

“If there are any criminals let them be dealt with just as much as other criminals are dealt with. There was a huge conversation of people saying that a few bodaboda criminals who rob someone and use the motorbike to escape and people said that this sector has thieves and I denied so and said this sector is as good as any other sector,” he stated.

The Head of State went on to underline the government’s aim to deploy electric motorcycles to assist reduce reliance on diesel and gasoline in the face of rising transportation costs.

“When I said that we will have electric motorbikes people thought it was just mere stories. Wale wanafikiria kwamba mambo ya pikipiki ambayo itatumia stima ni hadithi watakuja kujua hawajui,” he said.

