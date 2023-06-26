Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

I Have Spent Ksh.250 Million On Boda Boda Riders – President Ruto 

By

Published

WhatsApp Image 2023 06 23 at 17.58.19

File image of President William Ruto

President Ruto has revealed that he has spent over Sh250 million fundraising for boda boda associations over the last ten years. 

Speaking on Monday June 26 during the launch of National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) cover for bodaboda operators dubbed the Boda Boda Care at KICC Ruto said the funds used in the fundraisings were his personal money.

“I have done about 200 harambees for bodaboda riders and I have used Ksh.250 million of my own money about 8,9,10 years ago. I’m saying this so that you understand the importance of the bodaboda sector,” he said.

The President went on to refute claims that boda boda operators are involved in criminal activity, noting that the few criminal acts committed by boda boda operators should not tarnish the reputation of the many who make a living from the business.

“If there are any criminals let them be dealt with just as much as other criminals are dealt with. There was a huge conversation of people saying that a few bodaboda criminals who rob someone and use the motorbike to escape and people said that this sector has thieves and I denied so and said this sector is as good as any other sector,” he stated. 

The Head of State went on to underline the government’s aim to deploy electric motorcycles to assist reduce reliance on diesel and gasoline in the face of rising transportation costs.

“When I said that we will have electric motorbikes people thought it was just mere stories. Wale wanafikiria kwamba mambo ya pikipiki ambayo itatumia stima ni hadithi watakuja kujua hawajui,” he said.

Also Read: President Ruto Warns Azimio Over Demos 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019