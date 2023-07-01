I Read Mischief- Kimani Kuria Reacts After Court Suspends Implementation Of Finance Act 2023

Molo Member of Parliament Kimani Kuria has reacted after the High Court issued conservatory orders halting the implementation of Finance Act 2023 pending the outcome of a case filed by Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah.

Kuria in a statement on Friday, June 30 stated that there was no violation of the constitution in the passing of the Finance Act.

The Finance Committee chairman said that the Finance Act was the most litigated piece of legislation.

“I read mischief in Okiya Omtatah’s conservatory orders on Finance Act 2023. There was no violation of the PFM Act, 2012 act both the Finance Act and Appropriations Act were assented to by the President on the same day,” said Kuria.

“However, Finance Bill 2023 has been the most litigated piece of legislation since the promulgation of the new constitution. So see you in court! Another hot air in the offing.”

Lady Justice Mugure Thande on Friday ruled in favor of Senator Omtatah stating she was satisfied that the application met a threshold for conservatory orders.

“That I am satisfied that the Application meets the test for conservatory orders and I do grant prayers 2 and 3 of the Application until 5.7.23 when the matter is scheduled for mention for directions,” ruled Justice Thande.

Thande also prohibited the respondents and interested parties, as well as their representatives, from enforcing the Finance Act 2023.

President William Ruto signed the Finance Bill 2023 into law on Monday at State House, Nairobi. The Act was to take effect from Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Also Read: