Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

I Read Mischief- Kimani Kuria Reacts After Court Suspends Implementation Of Finance Act 2023

By

Published

unnamed (2)

Molo Member of Parliament Kimani Kuria has reacted after the High Court issued conservatory orders halting the implementation of Finance Act 2023 pending the outcome of a case filed by Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah.

Kuria in a statement on Friday, June 30 stated that there was no violation of the constitution in the passing of the Finance Act.

The Finance Committee chairman said that the Finance Act was the most litigated piece of legislation.

“I read mischief in Okiya Omtatah’s conservatory orders on Finance Act 2023. There was no violation of the PFM Act, 2012 act both the Finance Act and Appropriations Act were assented to by the President on the same day,” said Kuria.

“However, Finance Bill 2023 has been the most litigated piece of legislation since the promulgation of the new constitution. So see you in court! Another hot air in the offing.”

Lady Justice Mugure Thande on Friday ruled in favor of Senator Omtatah stating she was satisfied that the application met a threshold for conservatory orders.

“That I am satisfied that the Application meets the test for conservatory orders and I do grant prayers 2 and 3 of the Application until 5.7.23 when the matter is scheduled for mention for directions,” ruled Justice Thande.

Thande also prohibited the respondents and interested parties, as well as their representatives, from enforcing the Finance Act 2023.

President William Ruto signed the Finance Bill 2023 into law on Monday at State House, Nairobi. The Act was to take effect from Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Also Read: Blow To Ruto Government As High Court Suspends Finance Act 2023

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019