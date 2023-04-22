Connect with us

Politics

I Won’t Betray Ruto Again – Kiraitu Murungi Says After Landing Plum Government Job

By

Published

20220903 164458

President William Ruto and Former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi

Former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has vowed to remain loyal to President William Ruto. 

Speaking on Saturday April 22 during Ruto’s tour of Meru, Kiraitu apologized to his people for misleading them in last year’s general elections by working with Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga.

”I am here to confirm that I am ready to work with President Ruto to make sure his government becomes the most successful ever that Kenya has ever had.I am sorry I tried to drive you by the MBUS to somewhere but we got stuck, I am grateful that President Ruto has remembered me and came to my rescue,” said Kiraitu. 

He added, “You sent me home and sacked me from my job. I am happy that the President has come to my rescue.This time round I will stick with the President to help him so that he succeeds. I will not betray him.”

The veteran politician advocated for the establishment of the office of Leader of the Official Opposition in Parliament, claiming Raila is lobbying for the position through anti-,government protests.

“Please move with speed and establish that office so that someone can get a job,” he stated. 

The former county boss was on Friday appointed by the President as the chairperson of the National Oil Corporation for a period of three years.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6 (1) (a) of the State Corporations Act, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoints Kiraitu Murungi,” read part of the notice.

Also Read: Former Presidential Candidate David Mwaure Land Powerful Role in Ruto’s Government

