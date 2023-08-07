ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan Recuses Himself from Kenyan Cases After Azimio Onslaught

International Criminal Court (ICC) chief prosecutor Karim Khan has recused himself from all Kenyan cases at The Hague due to a conflict of interest between President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga.

In a statement on Monday, Khan said he visited the country in his private capacity to receive an honorary degree from Mount Kenya University.

“The prosecutor was in Kenya in a private capacity to receive an honorary degree. Please not that pursuant to Article 42.7 of the Rome Statute, Mr Karim A.A Khan KC in his capacity as the Prosecutor of the ICC has recused himself from all Kenya cases before the ICC,” read the statement as quoted by Nation.

This comes after a section of Azimio’s leaders raised concern over Khan’s visit to Kenya saying it raises the ICC’s credibility.

“ICC prosecutor Karim Khan hosting in Kenya this weekend by Mount Kenya University & its founder a friend of his former client William Ruto at a time both the Azimio and Kenya Kwanza regime have written to ICC on the situation in the country, especially the killing spree of unarmed protestors by police is not only suspect but also a blot on the credibility of ICC,” said Karua in a tweet on Sunday.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino on his part asked Khan to appoint other judges to investigate acts of police brutality during the anti-government demonstrations.

“Karim Khan you are not the best person to investigate matters in Kenya because of conflict of interest….some time back when President William Ruto was in ICC you represented him therefore what do we expect as Kenyans if you are the person going to investigate crimes against humanity? This amounts to professional misconduct. I would advise you to appoint other prosecutors to come to Kenya to investigate this matter,” said Babu.

Also Read: Martha Karua Raises Concern Over ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan’s Visit to Kenya