ICC Receives Letter By Azimio Suing IG Japhet Koome

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has formally received a letter by Azimio la Umoja calling for investigations into the conduct of the police during anti government mass protests in March.

According to the Nation newspaper, ICC’s prosecutor Karim Khan acknowledged receipt of the letter but had not decided whether to launch investigations.

“Under article 15 of the Rome Statute, any individual or group may send information (communication) on alleged crimes to the ICC prosecutor, who is duty bound to protect the confidentiality of the information received,” the OTP said.

If Khan goes forward with the probes, he must undertake an independent and comprehensive investigation. Following the completion of the investigations, the ICC would file charges and issue an arrest warrant for individuals found guilty.

“If the Pre-Trial Chamber…considers that there is a reasonable basis to proceed with an investigation, and that the case appears to fall within the jurisdiction of the court, it shall authorise commencement of the investigation, without prejudice to subsequent determinations by the court with regard to the jurisdiction and admissibility of a case,” says section 4 of the Article 15 of the Rome Statute.

The Azimio accused Inspector General Japhet Koome with planning a deliberate assault on its followers during the demonstration.

The opposition also claimed that the police officers attempted to assassinate former Prime Minister Raila Odinga while he was leading protests in the Embakasi area.

“On 3rd April 2023 at 1630 hours, at around the Pipeline area of Embakasi South Constituency in Nairobi City, a contingent of police officers approached the motor vehicle in which the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition party leader Raila Odinga was being ferried in and fired 7 approximately ten round of live ammunition with a clear intention to kill him,” read the letter in part.

