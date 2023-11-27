Connect with us

Politics

Ichung’wah Calls Out Eugene Wamalwa After Rejecting Bipartisan Report 

F zTxl4XIAA6Qop 1701064455

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has slammed former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa for rejecting the final National Dialogue Committee report unveiled on Saturday, November 25. 

Wamalwa in a statement on Sunday said he did not append his signature to the final report as it did not address the cost of living.

The DAP-K leader went on to say he will not accept any allowances from the committee. 

“Informed Kenyans at Tingolo Catholic Church that l didn’t & will not append my signature to the NADCO report,& have not &will not accept any sitting allowance for the same because l believe we did not do justice to the single most important issue to Kenyans i.e cost of living,” he stated.

Ichung’wah in a response told off Wamalwa and recounted his last moments in the committee.

According to the Kikuyu MP, Wamalwa left on Friday saying he was traveling out of the country and trusted his colleagues to complete the process.

“This one left on Friday ahead of the conclusion of the talks claiming he was traveling to Kinshasa and left his blessings to the rest of their team saying he would sign when back,” Ichung’wah claimed. 

He added “As indicated in our statement, all along there were forces linked to past state capture that were hellbent on scuttling the talks. They are at pains now that the process never collapsed as they had prayed for and their state capture master is very mad.”

Also Read: President Ruto Breaks Silence On Bipartisan Team Final Report

