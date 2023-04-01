Ichung’wah Calls Raila a “Hired Mercenary” in Kakamega Speech

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah has refuted claims by Raila Odinga, the leader of Azimio La Umoja, that the government wants to assassinate him.

Raila had alleged that he was shot at seven times by individuals acting on orders from the top leadership of the country. The MP dismissed the claims and stated that the government had no interest in Raila’s life, given his advanced age.

Ichung’wah further accused Raila of abandoning his statesman role and turning into a “hired mercenary” whose objective is to blackmail the legitimately elected government. The MP also urged the government to confront Raila and his group, who he claims are determined to cause chaos and disrupt businesses.

The Kikuyu MP was speaking in Kakamega, where he attended a church fundraiser alongside other leaders such as Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Despite the government’s rhetoric, Raila has vowed to continue with mass action protests, including a major one on April 3.

The opposition leader’s objective is to reduce the cost of living, ensure electoral justice, and reconstitute the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Other prominent figures in the Azimio La Umoja movement include Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Narc Kenya’s Martha Karua, Eugene Wamalwa of DAP-K, and George Wajackoyah of the Roots Party.

The mass action protests were launched on March 20 and are set to take place bi-weekly on Mondays and Thursdays.

However, the ongoing tension between the government and the opposition may lead to further disruptions and violence if a peaceful resolution is not found.