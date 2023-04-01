Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Ichung’wah Calls Raila a “Hired Mercenary” in Kakamega Speech

By

Published

FB IMG 1665582084743
Kimani Ichungwa

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah has refuted claims by Raila Odinga, the leader of Azimio La Umoja, that the government wants to assassinate him.

Raila had alleged that he was shot at seven times by individuals acting on orders from the top leadership of the country. The MP dismissed the claims and stated that the government had no interest in Raila’s life, given his advanced age.

Ichung’wah further accused Raila of abandoning his statesman role and turning into a “hired mercenary” whose objective is to blackmail the legitimately elected government. The MP also urged the government to confront Raila and his group, who he claims are determined to cause chaos and disrupt businesses.

The Kikuyu MP was speaking in Kakamega, where he attended a church fundraiser alongside other leaders such as Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Despite the government’s rhetoric, Raila has vowed to continue with mass action protests, including a major one on April 3.

The opposition leader’s objective is to reduce the cost of living, ensure electoral justice, and reconstitute the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Other prominent figures in the Azimio La Umoja movement include Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Narc Kenya’s Martha Karua, Eugene Wamalwa of DAP-K, and George Wajackoyah of the Roots Party.

The mass action protests were launched on March 20 and are set to take place bi-weekly on Mondays and Thursdays.

However, the ongoing tension between the government and the opposition may lead to further disruptions and violence if a peaceful resolution is not found.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019