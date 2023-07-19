Ichung’wah Goes After Nyeri Archbishop Antony Muheria, Gives Him Message To Tell Raila

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has urged Nyeri Archbishop Antony Muheria to talk to former President Uhuru Kenyatta over the Azimio anti-government protests.

Speaking in Kericho on Wednesday, Ichung’wah claimed that the former Head of State is instigating the Azimio demos.

He urged Muheria to ask Uhuru to stop the anti-government protests and use innocent Kenyans to get shared power in the government.

“I want to ask Archbishop Muheria because retired President Uhuru Kenyatta is your friend. If you want peace to prevail in our country speak to your brother, your friend, and your parishioner Uhuru Kenyatta because he is the instigator of all this violence including the schemes to hurt our children and use them as human shields so that they can negotiate for shared power in the Kenya Kwanza government,” said Ichung’wah.

His remarks come after Bishop Muheria called out President William Ruto over his style of leadership.

“Leadership needs to be humane, empathetic, compassionate. Currently, the leader is rough, insulting, arrogant, and imposing,” he said on Sunday.

Muheria on Wednesday urged President William Ruto to repeal the Finance Act 2023 and come up with new measures that will achieve his goals in the current economic context.

“We realize that many Kenyans are struggling to afford essential goods and services to secure stable employment or are facing financial hardships that affect education and healthcare access. Within this background, the recently enacted Finance Act 2023 places an unsustainable burden on already distressed citizens especially those within the low-income bracket,” he said.

“We, therefore, ask the President to repeal the Finance Act 2023 and institute a process that will seek to achieve the same goals within the current economic context.”

