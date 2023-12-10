Ichung’wah Tells Of Raila Over Demand To Reduce Fuel Prices By Sh 50

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has slammed Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga over his demand that the prices of fuel be reduced by nearly Sh50.

Speaking on Sunday, the Kikuyu MP said the fuel prices are determined by market forces and not the government.

He wondered how Raila was able to determine the margin of reduction of the prices of fuel.

”I have heard him say that the prices of fuel should be reduced by Sh45, but I am surprised how he arrived at the figure because the price of fuel is determined by supply and demand and the forces of the economy,” said Ichung’wah.

The UDA MP claimed that the opposition was attempting to politicize the fuel issue, even though he is aware that the country’s fuel costs are influenced by causes outside the government’s control.

Raila on Saturday demanded that the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) reduce fuel prices by between Sh45 and Sh 50 a litre in the next review.

The opposition chief noted that the price of petroleum products has dropped in the international market.

“We have information that the price of oil in the global market has dropped. They are required to reduce the price of fuel by forty-five or fifty shillings per litre this month, not just five or ten shillings alone, since the price of petroleum products has reached the lowest in the global market,” said Raila.

EPRA in the last review on November 14 reduced the Diesel and Kerosene prices by Sh 2 while the price of petrol remained unchanged.

Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene are currently retailing at Kshs.217.36, 203.47 and 203.06 respectively in Nairobi County.

