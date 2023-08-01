Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Ichungwah, Wandayi Team Up To Impeach UDA MP

By

Published

NA Speaker

Photo collage of Kimani Ichung’waha nd Opiyo Wandayi.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi have joined forces to impeach Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai from his position as the Chairperson of the Public Petitions Committee.

This is after Mbai failed to appear before the National Assembly on Tuesday, August 1, to address the compensation of land along the Kibwezi- Kitui road.

His absence drew National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangu’la’s attention who demanded the house leadership to take action on Mbai.

“There are so many petitions pending before this committee and if this situation continues, I will ask the Leader of Majority and Minority to consider reconstituting the committee so that it can serve the public. I don’t believe the public is being properly served,” said Wetangula.

Wandayi asked Ichung’wah they move with speed and convene a Legislation Committee to kick out Mbai from the position.

”This is a committee that has got the highest number of issues that come to the floor of the house every other day. It’s a committee that should be permanently in the house to deal with these issues that are of concern to the public. I am suggesting to Ichung’wah that we move with speed and convene Legislation Committee so that we can deal with the issue comprehensively,” Wandayi remarked.

Echoing Wandayi’s statements, Ichung’wah said that Mbai had left Parliamentary leadership with no other option but to act decisively.

“Any chair who does not take their work seriously, members have the liberty to impeach that chair and elect another chair. I will be very available to ensure that happens,” Ichung’wah stated.

Also Read: Illustrious career of Kitui Central MP Nimrod Mbai

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019