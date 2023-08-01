Ichungwah, Wandayi Team Up To Impeach UDA MP

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi have joined forces to impeach Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai from his position as the Chairperson of the Public Petitions Committee.

This is after Mbai failed to appear before the National Assembly on Tuesday, August 1, to address the compensation of land along the Kibwezi- Kitui road.

His absence drew National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangu’la’s attention who demanded the house leadership to take action on Mbai.

“There are so many petitions pending before this committee and if this situation continues, I will ask the Leader of Majority and Minority to consider reconstituting the committee so that it can serve the public. I don’t believe the public is being properly served,” said Wetangula.

Wandayi asked Ichung’wah they move with speed and convene a Legislation Committee to kick out Mbai from the position.

”This is a committee that has got the highest number of issues that come to the floor of the house every other day. It’s a committee that should be permanently in the house to deal with these issues that are of concern to the public. I am suggesting to Ichung’wah that we move with speed and convene Legislation Committee so that we can deal with the issue comprehensively,” Wandayi remarked.

Echoing Wandayi’s statements, Ichung’wah said that Mbai had left Parliamentary leadership with no other option but to act decisively.

“Any chair who does not take their work seriously, members have the liberty to impeach that chair and elect another chair. I will be very available to ensure that happens,” Ichung’wah stated.

