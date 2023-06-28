Ichung’wah Welcomes Raila’s Strategy Aimed To Deny Government Revenue

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has expressed his support for Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s call on Kenyans to carpool in a bid to reduce fuel demand.

In an update via Twitter, Ichung’wah stated that the move will reduce fuel demand and exert less pressure on the national imports bill.

He also said that carpooling will help stabilize the shilling against the dollar.

“Carpooling is a good idea. Reduced fuel demand also exerts less pressure on the national imports bill of which fuel is a major component and could further stabilize the shilling against the dollar. A stronger shilling is good for the economy. I like this conversation. Clearly, the conversation has changed indeed,” Ichung’wah stated.

Ichung’wah’s remarks were a modest take on Rail’s directive to his supporters aimed at hurting the government’s efforts to develop revenue sources and finance its budget, which is presently expected to be Ksh3.6 trillion.

Speaking on Tuesday during a rally at Kamukunji Grounds in Nairobi, Raila called on Kenyans to boycott taxes and to limit diesel and petrol consumption as a way to deny the government money and civil disobedience.

“Let us embrace tax boycotts, let us deny Ruto the fuel tax by limiting consumption of petrol and diesel. One way to do this is to carpool let us arrange to have regular journeys in a single vehicle whenever possible give each other a ride, cut down on non-essential travel, and walk instead of driving whenever possible,” said Raila.

He also appealed to employers to give employees ample time to walk to and from work. At the same time, he called on matatu owners to double their carrying capacity while maintaining the fares at the same rates.

“I appeal to all employers to allow their workers time to walk to and from work. I appeal to matatu owners to support tax boycotts, maintain the current fare but double your carrying capacity as part of civil disobedience,” he stated.

