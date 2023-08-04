Ichung’wah’s Response To Azimio After They Set Date For Bipartisan Talks 

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has confirmed receipt of Azimio la Umoja’s invitation to the first meeting on fresh bipartisan talks.

In a tweet on Thursday, Ichung’wah said the Kenya Kwanza team will honor the invite and will discuss more with Azimio about the negotiations.

“Received Kalonzo Musyoka. As Agreed, we will consult over a cup of tea to find a mutually agreeable date, time, and Venue,” he said.

Azimio in a statement on Thursday asked the Kenya Kwanza team to turn up on Monday at 11 am at Serena Hotel for the commencement of their talks.

“We today extend an invitation to the Kenya Kwanza National Dialogue Team, the Leader of the Majority Party in the National Assembly, and the designated leader of the Kenya Kwanza delegation for the initial joint meeting of both parties at the Serena Hotel, Nairobi, on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 11 am,” read the statement in part.

The opposition coalition noted that it took the step to set the date and venue because of the time factor, adding that they want the talks to end by the beginning of September.

“We have taken this step because we believe time is of the essence. While a lot of hard work will be needed to resolve the issues at hand, we believe a speedy start and a time bound program is necessary to put the nation at ease. Consequently, we believe this process should come to an end at the close of August, 2023,” the statement added.

Azimio reiterated that it wants the committee to discuss the cost of living, audit of the 2022 presidential elections, reconstitution of IEBC, measures to prevent interference of political parties and governance issues.

