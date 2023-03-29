Connect with us

ICJ warns of constitutional backsliding amid ongoing Azimio protests

The International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) Kenyan chapter has warned that Kenya is at risk of losing the constitutional gains it has made due to the ongoing Azimio protests.

The ICJ has raised concerns about the police response to the protests and counter-protests, which took place on Monday, saying that it was a stark reminder of the partisan attitude of the police during the 2007-08 electoral cycle, which resulted in deadly conflict.

The ICJ has also expressed concerns about threats against the media, ethnic profiling, hard-lining political rhetoric, and the attack on journalists by marauding goons. It warns that these elements could lead to the mass killings of people in the future.

The lobby’s council, led by chairman Protus Saende, has called on politicians to be sober in dealing with national issues without putting the country at risk.

The ICJ has also called on the international community to be vigilant on the police’s use of excessive force and the government’s attempt to curtail freedoms recognized in international legal instruments.

The commission has further urged for an all-inclusive dialogue between Azimio leader Raila Odinga and President William Ruto. It must involve members of the civil society, religious outfits, and other actors who can address the major issues affecting the country.

The ICJ has asked the police to allow safe passage of the Azimio protestors to exercise their rights and to allow those engaging in their activities to carry on unhindered. Additionally, the ICJ has reminded the Inspector General of Police, Japheth Koome, of his mandate under Article 245 of the Constitution of Kenya and the National Police Service Act to exercise independent control of the National Police Service and duty to all Kenyans under the “Utumishi Kwa Wote” banner.

The ICJ stresses that the Inspector General of Police cannot be seen as partisan in restoring law and order in the country.

