Ida Odinga wants your babies to be named after her and Raila: Here’s why

Mrs Ida Odinga, the wife of Azimio leader Raila Odinga, has urged women in Homa Bay County to name their children after her family.

She made the appeal during the launch of the Homa Bay County Sexual and Gender-Based Violence policy on Wednesday. Mrs Odinga encouraged women to name their boys Raila and their girls Ida as a way of remembering her family.

She also said that those who do not want to name their girls after her could name them after Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga.

Mrs Odinga said that her love for Homa Bay comes from her educational background in the county. She attended Ogande Girls in Homa Bay Sub-county and is currently putting up a library and talent centre in the school.

During the launch event, Mrs Odinga also asked pregnant women to come to the dais so that she could reward them with Sh1,000 each.

About 15 women walked from the crowd to the dais to receive the reward. She urged the community members to monitor the women from where they come from to ensure that they deliver safely.

Mrs Odinga also encouraged women to engage in income-generating activities to avoid domestic violence from their husbands. She also pointed out that women who were using contraceptives to plan families were reducing the population of the county.

