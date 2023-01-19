Connect with us

Politics

IEBC thrown into mourning

By

Published

iebc pix
IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is mourning the death of one of its senior officials.

In a statement, IEBC said the Senior Election Officer in Kitui Central Constituency, r Titus Kitheka Mutemi, 59, suddenly died in what left his colleagues in pain and sorrow.

“Funeral arrangements are held at his home, Ngumbe, within Kibwezi Township,” IEBC said in the statement.

It further revealed that the deceased will be buried on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at his home compound in Ngumbe.

This is the second death to hit the electoral agency in the last five months following the other death of the missing IEBC officer in charge of Embakasi East, who was found dead.

Musyoka, 53, went missing on Thursday, August 11 in unclear circumstances.

His body was on Monday, August 15 found at the Amboseli National Park in Kajiado South Sub-County.

According to police, his body was identified at Loitokitok sub-county mortuary by his sisters, Mary Mwikali and Ann Mboya.

“Last night, his two sisters identified the body at the Loitokntok subcounty hospital.We are awaiting word from police headquarters on whether we should transport the body to the city morgue or stay here,” stated Kipruto Ruto, the head of the Loitoktok police force.

Currently, detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Embakasi Police Station are investigating four people who used the phone during the period when Mr Musyoka was reported missing and eventually found murdered.

