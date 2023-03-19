If you go near State House, you’ll be arrested – Gachagua tells Raila

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has warned that Azimio leader Raila Odinga risks arrest if he goes anywhere near State House.

Speaking during a thanksgiving service in Nandi County on Sunday, Gachagua stated that his work as President William Ruto’s principal assistant is to ensure his safety. He claimed to have put dragnets at State House to arrest Raila should he be spotted there. Gachagua accused Raila of trying to force a handshake with Ruto through mass action, which the Kenya Kwanza administration will not accept under any circumstances. The DP added that he would be held responsible if Raila’s antics led to a handshake with Ruto.

Raila has called for mass action starting on Monday to pressure the government to implement a series of changes, including lowering the cost of living. He has stated that he will seek to deliver his message to the President at State House but will not go there with a crowd.

He has assured the business community in Nairobi that the demonstrations will be peaceful and no one will vandalize their businesses. Raila has warned against his father Jaramogi Oginga Odinga being mentioned in fights with him. Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei has warned that restricted areas, including State House, will not be accessed by unauthorized persons.

In response to the police boss, Raila has asked his supporters to converge at the Central Business District before the start of their mass protest. He has maintained that the mass action is their right, and no one should take that right from them.

Raila has also stated that he is not afraid to be arrested and will not be intimidated into calling off the demos. It remains to be seen how the planned mass action will pan out, given the warnings and threats from various parties involved.