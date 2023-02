If You’ve Been Paying Taxes Why Worry – Didmus Barasa Tells Mama Ngina

Kimilili Member of Parliament (MP) Didmus Barasa has weighed in on former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta’s response to the ongoing tax debate about her family.

In a statement via Twitter on Saturday, Barasa wondered why the former First Lady is worried about evading tax.

“If you’ve been paying taxes why worry, it is our duty as Kenyans to pay taxes and build the nation. No one is excluded in this, all Kenyans pay taxes. Watu walipe ushuru,” the UDA MP said.

Mama Ngina Kenyatta on Saturday fired back at President William Ruto and his allies over recent political jabs directed at her family over accusations of tax evasion.

“Naskia mengine inasemwa ati wengine hawatoi kodi, hawatoi nini, nashangaa kwa sababu kila mtu anaamka kusema hii na mwengine anasema hii, lakini serikali iko na laini yake ya vile mambo inaendeshwa,” Mama Ngina said.

“Mambo ya kodi, income tax ni lazima, mkubwa au mdogo, kulipa kulingana na uwezo wake na mapato yake. Hiyo si mambo ya kuzungumza katika magazeti, kwa mikutano, ama TV. Kwa sababu ukikosa kulipa kodi unapelekwa kortini, hiyo ndio sheria,” she added.

Ngina further alluded that she was willing to sell her property to pay taxes, should she be found guilty of exempting taxes.

Ukikosa kulipa ile unatakiwa kulipa, lazima vitu vyako vitachukuliwa na kuuzwa. Kwa hivyo hakuna haja…hakuna mambo ya kuwaharibia wengine majina ndio watu wasikike eti wanafanya kazi, wanaendesha nchi, hapana.

“Mtu ashtakiwe alipe ile kitu anatakiwa kulipa. Na kama ni mimi, ata nikiwa na mwaka mmoja nimekosea bila kulipa, mali ichukuliwe ilipe ile tax. Kwa hivyo hakuna haja ya kufanya siasa hivi na vile…na watu wanajua hawasemi ukweli, wanataka tu kusema ndio wasikike eti wanataja majina.” she stated.

